Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 172,425.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after acquiring an additional 348,299 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,074,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $325.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $449.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

