Blue Trust Inc. Has $21.64 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

