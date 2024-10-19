Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,360 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.