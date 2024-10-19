Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $687.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.74.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

