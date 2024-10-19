Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
