BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as high as $34.71. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 260,267 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The company has a market cap of $856.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Creative Planning grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

