Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Bittensor has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $563.09 or 0.00825575 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $109.74 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 574.03324439 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $121,671,555.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars.

