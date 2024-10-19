Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0627 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $6,343.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00067460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018364 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006479 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,938.26 or 0.37994225 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

