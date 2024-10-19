Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €41.20 ($44.78) and last traded at €41.40 ($45.00). Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.80 ($45.43).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.68. The company has a market cap of $823.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.