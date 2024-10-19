Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 81,361,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 49,148,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,620.79). Company insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

