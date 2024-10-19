Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0766

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $511.83 million and $11.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.67 or 0.03870158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,502,596 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,802,602 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

