Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.79 and traded as high as $33.71. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 231,278 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 91.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

