Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €26.18 ($28.46) and last traded at €26.43 ($28.73). Approximately 3,972,932 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.53 ($28.84).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.51. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

