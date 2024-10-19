Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $524.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.