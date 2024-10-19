Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $134.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.