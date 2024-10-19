Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $40,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

