Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

