Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Barnes Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

