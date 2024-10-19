Barclays Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $72.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

