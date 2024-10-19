Bar Veinstein Sells 60,000 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,081. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bar Veinstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.
Clarivate Price Performance
Shares of CLVT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
See Also
