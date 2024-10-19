Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 264.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 123.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $214.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

