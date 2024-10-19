Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $523.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $524.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

