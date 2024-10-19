Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,096,677,379.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,871,640. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

