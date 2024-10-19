Banana Gun Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $200.04 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $58.07 or 0.00084997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $200.04 million and $21.56 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00250517 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,649 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,808.28248147 with 3,444,649.44573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 58.54583367 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $51,755,216.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

