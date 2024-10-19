Ballast Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

