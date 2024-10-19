Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $8.88. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
