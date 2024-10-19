BAE Systems (LON:BA) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($17.21) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.08). 4,451,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.59) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,438 ($18.78).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,303.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,319.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,166.67%.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.