Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $230.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.81.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

