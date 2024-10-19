Axie Infinity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $781.52 million and approximately $138.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00007523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,174.69 or 1.00020478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00066903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,403,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

