Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 652079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

