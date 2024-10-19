Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $207.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

AVY stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.78. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

