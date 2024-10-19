Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Shares Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

