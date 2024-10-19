Avalanche Price Hits $27.97 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.38 billion and approximately $148.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $27.97 or 0.00041073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,869,746 coins and its circulating supply is 406,866,646 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

