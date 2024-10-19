AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Reduced by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 5.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,182.07 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,008.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

