AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,182.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3,008.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. BNP Paribas raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

