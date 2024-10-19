Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.5% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $194,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.29. 2,738,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,240. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

