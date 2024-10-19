Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 746,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,832 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.51.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
