Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 746,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,832 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.51.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

