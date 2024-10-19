Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Upgraded to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a C$6.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.14. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$3.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

