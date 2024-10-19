Aterian (LON:ATN) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). 133,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 24,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

Aterian Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Grant Bray acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,322.80). 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aterian

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

