Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. EWA LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.