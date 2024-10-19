Aspiriant LLC Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $73.37 on Friday, hitting $761.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $763.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $693.78 and its 200 day moving average is $653.62. The firm has a market cap of $328.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.24.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

