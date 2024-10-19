Aspiriant LLC Sells 447 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $528.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

