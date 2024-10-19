Aspiriant LLC Has $326,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

