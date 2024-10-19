Aspiriant LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

