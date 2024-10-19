Aspiriant LLC Buys Shares of 3,333 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.