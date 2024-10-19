Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Asian Television Network International Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

