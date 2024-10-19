Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Ashford shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 209,000 shares traded.

Ashford Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.