Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 696,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,387,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of £395,376.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.