Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.89 and traded as low as C$43.75. Aritzia shares last traded at C$45.10, with a volume of 539,856 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

