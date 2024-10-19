Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.01 and last traded at $166.08, with a volume of 103499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.48.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,459,354.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

